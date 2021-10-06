ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Canadian dollar dips as inflation fears clip investor sentiment

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2576 to 1.2647
  • Price of US oil falls 1.7%
  • Canadian 10-year yield touches a 4-month high at 1.554%
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday as fears that soaring energy prices would boost inflation contributed to a selloff in global equity markets, with the loonie pulling back from a four-week high hit the day before.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2610 to the greenback, or 79.30 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2576 to 1.2647. On Tuesday, the currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 7 at 1.2541.

Shares fell globally and the safe-haven US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as oil prices hit their highest in seven years, fuelling concerns about rising inflation.

Investors fear that accelerating inflation could force central banks to tighten policy sooner than expected.

Canadian dollar steadies as imports decline boosts trade surplus

US private payrolls increased more than expected in September as COVID-19 infections started subsiding, adding to support for the greenback.

Canada is a major oil producer, so the loonie has performed better than most other G10 currencies as energy prices climbed in recent weeks.

Oil gave back some recent gains but only after it hit a multi-year high on an OPEC+ refusal to ramp up production more rapidly. US crude prices were down 1.7% at $77.57 a barrel.

Canada's employment report for September is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Analysts expect the central bank to further cut its bond purchase program later this month.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve. The 10-year eased 1.6 basis points to 1.517%, after touching its highest since May 25 at 1.554% earlier in the session.

Canadian Dollar Canadian dollar index

