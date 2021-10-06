LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: Terming the three years performance of the PTI government better than the 10 years work of the past government, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that there is no corruption scandal of the Punjab government and the commitment of the government is stronger than the challenges.

During a meeting with PTI parliamentarians from the provincial capital, provincial ministers, ticket holders, workers and office-bearers of minority, youth and women wings, the CM termed the workers and office-bearers as party assets and warned that no injustice with workers will be tolerated.

The PTI in Lahore not only challenged a party occupying power for 30 long years but also proved its political wisdom by winning different seats, he said. The PTI has broken this status-quo and worked day and night to wriggle Punjab out of the quagmire of crises, he added.

The CM maintained that decisions have been taken with consultation as the government believes in good governance and transparency. Neither I have asked anybody to do some illegal task nor allowed anyone to do so, he emphasized.

No room for politics of corruption in new Pakistan: CM

The CM said billions of rupees have been allocated to solve the problems of Lahore city as full attention was paid to improve the quality of life of the people. During the third year of the previous government, Rs67 billion were given to Lahore for different projects, excluding the budget of the orange line metro train, whereas different projects valuing Rs85 billion have been chalked out for Lahore in the third year of the PTI-led government in Punjab, he stated. We have established 21 universities as compared with seven universities in past tenure besides issuing NOCs for 20 cement factories, he said.

The CM disclosed that the draft of the new local bodies system would be finalised soon and local bodies elections will be held in Punjab next year. The local governments will be fully empowered, he added. Meanwhile, Kisan Card and Mazdoor Card were launched during the last three years and every citizen would be provided a Sehat Insaf Health Card by December this year in Punjab.

While talking about the development strategy of the Punjab government, the CM said 606 meter long flyover was being constructed at Shahkam Chowk and 6Km long defence road from Labour Colony to Shahkam Chowk will be dualized. Lal Shehbaz Qalandar Underpass and pedestrians’ bridge in front of Jinnah Hospital have been completed and South Asia’s largest Miyazaki forest was being developed in Lahore. Such urban forests will be developed at a number of points in Lahore to resolve air pollution, he said. Lahore’s master plan-2050 was being devised in consultation with stakeholders and the cleanliness system was also being improved in the provincial capital, the CM added.

As compared with the previous government, the incumbent government has made a saving of 800 rupees per ton in the new cleanliness system. A Turbo roundabout will be constructed at Shahdara Chowk to provide separate passages for heavy and routine traffic. Work was also in progress at Gulab Devi Underpass and Sheranwala Gate Flyover, he added.

While parking plazas were to be built at Sheranwala Gate, Masti Gate and Aik Moria Pull, the CM said and added that 35,000 apartments will be built under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments Project. Construction of 4000 apartments was in progress in the first phase while central business district and Ravi River Urban Development projects will prove game changer initiatives, he added.

The brick kilns have been transferred to zigzag technology and Children University has been established while the mother and child block was being completed at Ganga Ram Hospital with a cost of seven billion rupees. Emergency blocks will be constructed at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ferozepur Road with 15 billion rupees, he noted. Rs10 billion will be spent on surface water treatment plant projects at Mahmood Booti, Shahdara and Shadbagh areas.

