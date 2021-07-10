ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
No room for politics of corruption in new Pakistan: CM

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that there is no room for any 'political loot and plunder' and the nation is firmly standing with the PTI leadership.

"The government is stronger than before, as the people have full trust over the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan," the CM said, adding: "Imran Khan has brought all mafias and influential under the net of the law to ensure justice."

The CM said the PDM that colluded to overthrow the government is disintegrated and has fallen apart under its own weight. He emphasised the PTI government has blocked all doors of corruption, loot and plunder adding that politics was used for personal gains in the past. The past rulers weakened the country by corruptly using the resources, he regretted in a statement.

The CM maintained that political power and authority altogether changed the fortune of the families that ruled the country for many years while the fate of the common man remained unchanged. The CM has also appealed to the citizens to continue following corona SOPs to remain safe from the fourth wave of corona virus. God forbid, he hinted at the possibilities of smart lockdown if the ratio of positive cases is increased. The citizens should continue following social distancing and use of facemasks to ensure safety from this virus, he said.

Further, the CM announced that expenditures of treatment of hockey player Naveed Alam will be borne out by the Punjab government. Pakistanis know how to honour their heroes and I pray to Allah Almighty to give complete health to Naveed Alam soon, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM Imran Khan PTI Government corona SOPs PTI leadership Naveed Alam

