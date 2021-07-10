No room for politics of corruption in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that there is no room for any 'political loot and plunder' and the nation is firmly standing with the PTI leadership.

"The government is stronger than before, as the people have full trust over the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan," the CM said, adding: "Imran Khan has brought all mafias and influential under the net of the law to ensure justice."

The CM said the PDM that colluded to overthrow the government is disintegrated and has fallen apart under its own weight. He emphasised the PTI government has blocked all doors of corruption, loot and plunder adding that politics was used for personal gains in the past. The past rulers weakened the country by corruptly using the resources, he regretted in a statement.

The CM maintained that political power and authority altogether changed the fortune of the families that ruled the country for many years while the fate of the common man remained unchanged. The CM has also appealed to the citizens to continue following corona SOPs to remain safe from the fourth wave of corona virus. God forbid, he hinted at the possibilities of smart lockdown if the ratio of positive cases is increased. The citizens should continue following social distancing and use of facemasks to ensure safety from this virus, he said.

Further, the CM announced that expenditures of treatment of hockey player Naveed Alam will be borne out by the Punjab government. Pakistanis know how to honour their heroes and I pray to Allah Almighty to give complete health to Naveed Alam soon, he added.

