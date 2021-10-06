ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspension of Senate membership of Dar: Federal govt urges SC to withdraw order

Terence J Sigamony 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government requested the apex court to withdraw its order suspending the Senate membership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar in May 2018.

An application submitted on Tuesday through Deputy Attorney General Nayab Gardezi, stated that in the wake of promulgation of the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the issue before the court has acquired an altogether different legal dimension. It said that the Supreme Court on 12 March 2018 issued notices to Ishaq Dar to appear in person.

On 8 May 2018, the apex court was informed that Ishaq Dar cannot come to Pakistan on account of ailment.

In view of that the Court suspended the notification regarding the election of Ishaq Dar. The petition said that Ishaq Dar is a proclaimed offender/absconder and despite the apex court directions has not returned to Pakistan since 2018. It added that on 3rd September 2021, the president promulgated the Election (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, wherein, 72A was inserted in the Election Act, 2017, which says; "The seat of a returned candidate shall become vacant, if he willfully does not make oath within sixty days from the date of the first sitting of the Assembly, the Senate or the local government or with within forty days of the commencement of the Election (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 ..."

The petition said that the Punjab province has since been under represented in the Senate on account of willful absence of Ishaq Dar thus, adversely affecting the rights of the people of the Punjab. Therefore, it would be in the interest of justice that the civil appeal may graciously be heard at the earliest date, so that operation of law may not be affected.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he was ready to take oath as a member of the upper house of parliament but the only hurdle in doing so was a Supreme Court suspension order of May 2018. The announcement from the PML-N's former finance minister came amid efforts by the government to de-seat Dar, so that Shukat Tarin, who is the incumbent finance minister, can become a senator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ishaq Dar ECP PMLN Nayab Gardezi Senate membership

Comments

Comments are closed.

Suspension of Senate membership of Dar: Federal govt urges SC to withdraw order

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories