Pandora Papers inquiry should start with me: PTI's Faisal Vawda

PTI Senator Faisal Vawda has welcomed the formation of an inquiry commission to probe Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers, and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to begin the investigation with him.

“Only [Prime Minister] Imran Khan can take the bold decision of Pandora Papers inquiry. I welcome it and request PM Imran Khan to direct the inquiry team to work 12-14 hours on [a] daily basis and bring the results in 5 days and [the] nation should see it,” Vawda said in a Twitter message.

In another tweet, Vawda said he was ready to accept any punishment if he was found guilty.

“But also tell if I’m proven right what will be the punishment for so-called investigative journalists for misrepresenting facts, defaming, and sensitisation???,” he asked.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan established a high-level cell under an inspection commission to probe people named in the leaks.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) "unveiled" its Pandora Papers. The exposé named Vawda among other lawmakers and leaders of the PTI as those with alleged links to offshore companies.

The Pandora Papers is said to be based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore services firms leaked to the ICIJ and shared with 150 news organisations around the world.