ANL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.27%)
NETSOL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.2%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.28%)
TELE 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.67%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -6.74 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,871 Decreased By ▼ -85.15 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,938 Decreased By ▼ -106.48 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,645 Decreased By ▼ -39.1 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
AstraZeneca seeks US authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

AstraZeneca has requested the US Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorisation for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company has included data from a late-stage trial of over 5,000 participants that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%.

The treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, could help protect people who may not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca said.

While vaccines rely on an active immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with eye on future drugs

A US authorisation for AZD7442 could be a major win for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be approved in the United States.

Talks regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the United States and other governments, AstraZeneca said.

