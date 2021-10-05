ANL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.56%)
ASC 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.69%)
ASL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.61%)
FFBL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.41%)
GGGL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.91%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PACE 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.09%)
PAEL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.41%)
TRG 165.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
UNITY 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,751 Increased By ▲ 16.26 (0.34%)
BR30 23,038 Increased By ▲ 81.41 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,010 Decreased By ▼ -34.98 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,682 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
US hopes to restart Iran talks but cites 'alarming' nuclear progress

AFP 05 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States hopes to restart nuclear talks with Iran soon, a senior US official said Monday, while noting "alarming" progress by Tehran on developing nuclear capacity.

"We're hopeful we can be back in Vienna (for talks) in a fairly short period of time," the senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that the new round of discussions could begin by early November.

Iran's nuclear activity will be at the center of talks between US and Israeli national security teams in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Iran cannot set new conditions for resuming nuclear talks

Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and his White House counterpart, Jake Sullivan, will join a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group, which groups representatives from both countries' diplomatic, military and intelligence agencies.

President Joe Biden -- who reversed his predecessor Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from international negotiations on curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions -- is keen to resolve the standoff diplomatically.

"The path in Vienna for negotiations does remain open," the US official said. "The Iranians are sending indications to a number of parties that they are preparing to come back to Vienna and of course we will have to see whether they reengage in that process constructively or not."

Despite Israeli skepticism, the Biden administration believes "very strongly that the diplomatic path remains the best," the official said.

However, the official said the White House and Israel's new government agree that Iran has made rapid advances since Trump quit the international effort to monitor Tehran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran insists that it does not seek nuclear weapons, only an energy industry.

Iran says foresees nuclear talks resuming by early November

"We have a common assessment of the extent to which Iran's nuclear program has dramatically broken out of the box since the previous administration left the Iran nuclear deal," the official said.

"The breakout time, meaning stockpiles of enriched uranium and other ways to look at this, it's gone from about 12 months down to a period of a few months. So obviously that's quite alarming."

The official said the United States believes diplomacy will be "the best way to put a ceiling on the program and roll back the gains that Iran has made in recent years."

However, there is no movement to lifting sanctions and if diplomacy doesn't work "there are other avenues."

"We think the onus right now is on the Iranian side," the official said.

