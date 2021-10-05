KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 217,399 tonnes of import cargo and 54,595 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday. The total import cargo of 217,399 comprised of 56,727 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,916 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 402 cattles, 11,222 tonnes of DAP, 2,588 tonnes of Sugar, 19,210 tonnes of Wheat and 101,334 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 54,595 tonnes comprised of 54,595 tonnes of containerized cargo.

Approximately, 5402 containers comprising of 2397 containers import and 3005 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 619 of 20's and 8320 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 69 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 617 of 20's and 676 of 40's loaded containers while 244 of 20's and 2397 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours. Some 09 ships namely, Global Effort, Al Mahboobah, Magic Victoria, Hyundai Colombo, Shorthorn Express, Thorswind, Dubai Beuty, Yantian Express and Diyala have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 07 ships namely, Amagi Galaxy, Merry Star, Global Effort, Cape Fortius, Hyundai Colombo, Ym Excellence and Thorswind have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

About 09 cargos namely, Kota Naluri, MOL Growth, Jabal Almisht, Ever Dainty, Talassa, Proseperity for all, Adverture, Annita and MT Karachi were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Al-Maha' left the port on Monday morning, while five more ships, African Spoon Bill, Medi Tirreno, Silver Dubai, Atlantis and Bitumen Princess-II are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021