NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 4, 2021).
05 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
310,641,804 156,066,857 11,613,419,847 5,652,627,801
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 922,745,782 (1,537,018,065) (614,272,282)
Local Individuals 10,389,333,064 (10,303,793,829) 85,539,234
Local Corporates 3,740,357,306 (3,211,624,258) 528,733,048
===============================================================================
