KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 310,641,804 156,066,857 11,613,419,847 5,652,627,801 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 922,745,782 (1,537,018,065) (614,272,282) Local Individuals 10,389,333,064 (10,303,793,829) 85,539,234 Local Corporates 3,740,357,306 (3,211,624,258) 528,733,048 ===============================================================================

