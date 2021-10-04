ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap four-day losing streak as banks, pharma stocks take lead

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.91% higher at 17,691.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.91% to 59,299.32
Reuters 04 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Monday after falling for four straight sessions, boosted by banking and pharmaceutical stocks, with investors now eyeing a central bank policy meeting and the start of the domestic corporate results season.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.91% higher at 17,691.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.91% to 59,299.32.

The indexes last week had posted their worst weekly performance in several months, as the market consolidated after touching several record highs in September when lower COVID-19 cases prompted an easing in restrictions across the country.

Looking ahead, a meeting by the Reserve Bank of India is on investors' radar as it could point towards an unwinding of its accommodative monetary policy, while IT firm Tata Consultancy Services will kickstart September-quarter earnings season when it announces its results on Friday.

Indian shares end lower, snap five weeks of gains

Among individual shares and sectors, public sector banks jumped more than 2% on Monday to drive gains on the benchmark index, with Union Bank of India rising over 3%.

Pharmaceutical stocks advanced 1.5%. Divi's Laboratories surged 8% after global drugmaker Merck & Co reported positive trial results for its COVID-19 pill, the main ingredient of which is made by Divi's Labs.

Energy shares added 1.5%, while tech stocks also climbed.

Gains in the energy sector was driven by power retailer NTPC Ltd as it rose more than 4%, after media reports of the company looking to raise 150 bln rupees ($2.02 bln) through IPOs in three units.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index BSE index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares snap four-day losing streak as banks, pharma stocks take lead

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

'Links' to offshore companies: Tarin, Moonis, others named in Pandora Papers

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

SC dismisses petition seeking contempt proceedings against NAB chief

Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret, privately funded

Indian farmers to step up protests after eight killed in clashes

Read more stories