ANL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.63%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 20.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.32%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 132.20 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
TELE 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
TRG 163.27 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.11%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 17.61 (0.37%)
BR30 22,823 Increased By ▲ 261.83 (1.16%)
KSE100 44,942 Increased By ▲ 69.88 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,640 Increased By ▲ 31.89 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks add to losses on growth worries

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

European stocks struggled on Monday after their worst weekly showing since February, held back by a growing number of risks including signs of inflation, elevated bond yields and China Evergrande's financial troubles.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0718 GMT, holding near a two-month low hit in last week's selloff.

Banks, automakers and luxury stocks were the top decliners on fears of a slowdown in global growth as the world's second largest economy deals with fresh COVID-19 restrictions, a property sector slowdown and regulatory clampdowns.

European stocks hit 2-month lows on inflation worries

French luxury stocks Kering and LVMH, which draw a major portion of their revenue from China, fell 1.9% and 1.5% respectively.

Morrisons fell 3.8% after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for Britain's supermarket group with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid.

Rivals Tesco and Sainsbury inched up.

UK telecoms group BT Group and Nordea Bank were the top losers on STOXX 600, down more than 6% each.

European stocks pan European STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks add to losses on growth worries

'Links' to offshore companies: Tarin, Moonis, others named in Pandora Papers

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

SC dismisses petition seeking contempt proceedings against NAB chief

Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret, privately funded

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

Read more stories