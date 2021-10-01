ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
ASL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.48%)
FFBL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.02%)
GGL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.27%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.66%)
KAPCO 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.07%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
PAEL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.43%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 98.31 (2.14%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By ▲ 573.78 (2.6%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 642.36 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,603 Increased By ▲ 234.87 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks hit 2-month lows on inflation worries

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

European stocks slumped to their lowest in two months on Friday, extending a global selloff as growing worries about slowing economic growth and rising inflation dented investor mood.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 1.3% by 0715 GMT as travel & leisure stocks, banks and automakers led broad declines with a more than 2% fall.

British online electricals retailer AO World Plc tumbled 20.4% after it said that revenue growth in the first half of the year was hit by a shortage of delivery drivers in the UK and other disruptions in the global supply chain.

European stocks sag on mixed economic data

Daimler fell 2.1% even after it said that shareholders voted to spin off its trucking unit and publicly list it by the end of 2021. BMW AG slipped 0.9% despite lifting its annual profit margin forecast.

Data earlier showed Asia's manufacturing activity was lacklustre in September as signs of slowing Chinese growth and factory shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the region's economies.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks hit 2-month lows on inflation worries

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

Read more stories