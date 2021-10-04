ANL 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.05%)
ASC 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
ASL 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (5.87%)
GGL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (6.54%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.44 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.63%)
KAPCO 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
MDTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
MLCF 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.18%)
NETSOL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (5.12%)
PACE 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.31%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
TRG 162.16 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.41%)
UNITY 32.09 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.45%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,710 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (0.07%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By ▲ 151.71 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,774 Decreased By ▼ -97.56 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,551 Decreased By ▼ -57.49 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday taking cues from a strong Wall Street rally on Friday, while firmer commodity prices may lift energy and mining stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 5.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 2% to end at 7,185.5 on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.12% to 13,294.3 in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX

