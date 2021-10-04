ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

'Fraudulent' activities: Two companies of EPZ Karachi booked

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Collectorate of Customs Exports Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) has booked two companies of Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Karachi for fraudulent activities.

According to details on September, 30, 2021 an information was received in the Collectorate of Customs Exports Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi that tipping paper imported by a unit in Export Processing Zone, Karachi namely M/s General Trading Company has been pilfered to tariff area without payment of duties and taxes. Accordingly, data was scrutinized which revealed that Tipping paper has recently been imported by M/s General Tobacco Company vide Goods Declarations No. PQZI-EP-4622-28-08-2021 and No. PQZI- EP-6186-15-09-2021 filed through Customs Agent M/s Rahbar Agency.

The premises of M/s General Tobacco Company were immediately visited where no stocks of recently imported tipping paper were found. The manager of the importing unit stated that their User ID has been misused and that they have not imported any tipping paper.

On the following day i-e on October 01, 2021, the information was further cultivated to learn that the imported tipping paper was being transported and stored at another KEPZ unit namely M/s Sitara Trading from where it was being smuggled into tariff area in smaller consignments.

FY2020-21: Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) surpasses revenue target

The search was made and twenty-eight pallets carrying 2997 bobbins of Tipping paper were found in the premises of M/s Sitara Trading out of 78 pallets carrying 8432 bobbins imported in two GDS.

According PMBQ it is transpired that 50 pallets carrying 5435 bobbins of Tipping paper were already pilfered to tariff area. The import data of M/s Sitara Trading was also scrutinized which revealed that unit has been inactive since a long time and have illegally stored Tipping paper and further pilfered to tariff area without payment of duties and taxes. Hence the goods and unit were seized and sealed under Section 168 of the Customs Act,1969.

In the light of facts, PMBQ established that the investors M/s General Tobacco Company, Plot No. 08 & 21, C-V, EPZ, Karachi and M/s. Sitara Trading, Plot # E-9, Sector C-VIII, EPZ, Karachi in connivance with Customs Agent M/s Rahbar Agency have smuggled imported Tipping paper to tariff area causing huge loss to national Exchequer from its legitimate revenue amounting to Rs. 25,755,445/- Total value of offending goods is Rs. 26,078,297/-.

According PMBQ, FIR of the incident has been lodged before the Court of Customs , Excise and Taxation Judge, Karachi and further investigation is underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Muhammad Bin Qasim 'Fraudulent' activities EPZ Karachi Collectorate of Customs Exports Port

Comments

1000 characters

'Fraudulent' activities: Two companies of EPZ Karachi booked

UAE official says time to manage rivalry with Iran and Turkey

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Read more stories