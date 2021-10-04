Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

DUBAI: Tropical Cyclone Shaheen hit land in Oman on Sunday having already killed least three people, its heavy rain and ferocious winds prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

As the storm approached, a child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone, the state news agency reported.

When its eye crossed land, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km per hour (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10 metres (32 feet). Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater.