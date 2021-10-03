World Military Shooting Championship begins in Lahore: ISPR

The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship 2021 has commenced in Lahore, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday.

More than 50 international shooters are participating in the event.

The military's media wing said that the opening ceremony of the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021 was held at Lahore under the auspices of Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM), commonly known as the International Military Sports Council.

"More than 50 participants including 41 international shooters from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya are participating in the event with the motto friendship through sports," the ISPR added.

It mentioned that the officials from Guinea, Iran, and Nepal will be a part of the event.

The CISM international shooting championship is being organised at the Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery of the Pakistan Army.

The communique further stated that Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the chief guest.

"Representatives of CISM, a large number of dignitaries, diplomats, and spectators witnessed the colorful and impressive opening ceremony," the ISPR maintained.

It was the second time that Pakistan is holding the international military championship. The contest will continue till October 9, 2021, at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery featuring various shotgun shooting events including trap and skeet shooting for both men and women.

