Comedy King Umar Sharif passes away in Germany

BERLIN: Comedy King Umar Sharif has breathed his last at a hospital in Germany on Saturday.

Umar Sharif, who was on his way to the US for medical treatment to cure multiple diseases, had been hospitalized in Germany after his health condition deteriorated.

Umer Sharif was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last on Saturday.

On September 30, it was reported that Umar Sharif’s departure for the US for medical treatment might get delayed because the artist had contracted pneumonia.

Umar Sharif had left Karachi’s international airport for Germany on his way to the US a few days ago as public pressure on the government grew following reports of deterioration in his health.

The air ambulance which was hired to take Umar Sharif to the US also had to wait for an extra day at Karachi Airport as the comedy king’s health deteriorated. Umer Shareef was born on April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In 1974, Umer started his career in Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14. He joined theatre, using the stage name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’s Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha. Sharif has received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr 420. He has received ten Nigar Awards. Sharif is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He received three Graduate Awards. Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.