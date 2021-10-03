Drug recovery case against Sanaullah adjourned till 16th

LAHORE: A special court (Control of Narcotics Substance) on Saturday adjourned to October 16 hearing of a drug recovery case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan as the special prosecutor of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) failed to appear before the court.

Earlier, counsel of Rana Sanaullah argued that he had not been made a party in the acquittal applications filed by the co-suspects.

The court assured the counsel that he would be given an ample opportunity of defence.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Khan on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle. He was twice denied bail by the trial court and the high court released him on December 24, 2019.

The co-suspects include Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021