ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Drug recovery case against Sanaullah adjourned till 16th

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

LAHORE: A special court (Control of Narcotics Substance) on Saturday adjourned to October 16 hearing of a drug recovery case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan as the special prosecutor of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) failed to appear before the court.

Earlier, counsel of Rana Sanaullah argued that he had not been made a party in the acquittal applications filed by the co-suspects.

The court assured the counsel that he would be given an ample opportunity of defence.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Khan on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle. He was twice denied bail by the trial court and the high court released him on December 24, 2019.

The co-suspects include Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anti Narcotics Force Muhammad Akram Rana Sanaullah Khan Usman Ahmad Sibtain Haider Drug recovery case

Comments

Comments are closed.

Drug recovery case against Sanaullah adjourned till 16th

CD&R wins $10bn auction for UK supermarket Morrisons

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Read more stories