ICE canola futures higher

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Friday, boosted by crusher buying and spill over support from stronger European rapeseed prices.

Canola also attracted technical buying as the November contract traded above $900, a broker said. Nearby November canola gained $9.60 to $903.10 per tonne.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, 81% of the canola crop was harvested as of Tuesday, the provincial government said.

November-January canola spread traded 4,719 times.

US soybean futures fell to multi-month lows after the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported larger-than-expected US soy inventories. Malaysian December palm oil futures fell.