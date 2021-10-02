ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Public places: NCOC starts implementing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Abdul Rasheed Azad 02 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has started implementation of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination in public places and has asked the provincial government to enforce mandatory vaccination regime across the country.

In this connection, on Friday, the NCOC district administration teams visited shopping malls, cash and carry and bus terminals in the federal capital area to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The district administration team along with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police inspected vaccination status of staff and people visiting shopping malls, markets and passengers at the bus terminals.

The district administration sealed a cash and carry in G-9 sector, two rest houses in F-7 sector, registered FIRs against violators, and fines were imposed on non-vaccinated individuals.

NCOC to open vaccination for 12 years & above

The team also detained four individuals at Faizabad Bus Terminal for issuing bus tickets to non-vaccinated people. The team also vaccinated single dose Cansino vaccine to non-vaccinated people on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.

According to the latest Covid-19 data released by the NCOC, countrywide another 56 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours were reported, taking the overall number of deaths to 27,785.

According to the NCOC, a total 1,411 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the country after 49,049 coronavirus tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 2.87 percent.

After the emergence of new cases, the overall positive cases have surged to 1,246,538 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

A total 3,948 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various coronavirus dedicated hospitals across the country of which 3,649 patients are in critical care.

Over the past 24 hours, a total 1,024 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 1,170,590 since the pandemic outbreak.

