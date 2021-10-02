ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Pakistan

Hamza undertaking tour of South Punjab today

Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has slammed the government for making further increase in petroleum products and LPG prices and asked the government to withdraw the anti-people decision. In his reaction, Hamza said the government has no concern with the plights of the people and taking anti-people steps. "As early as possible departure of this government is necessary for the country as well as people," he opined.

Moreover, Hamza is proceeding on a four-day tour of South Punjab from Saturday (today). During the tour, Hamza would meet party legislators, ticket holders and workers. He would address workers conventions at Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur. The PML-N sources claimed that some important political figures of South Punjab would also join the PML-N.

