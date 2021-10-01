ANL 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASC 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
FFBL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGGL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
JSCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.56%)
KAPCO 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
MDTL 2.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PAEL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.97%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.77%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 71.43 (1.55%)
BR30 22,422 Increased By ▲ 390.23 (1.77%)
KSE100 44,712 Increased By ▲ 514.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 17,556 Increased By ▲ 187.65 (1.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Basmati: damn thy luck!

BR Research 01 Oct 2021

According to PBS, quantum of basmati exports increased by 40 percent during 2MFY22, highest volumetric increase witnessed among key export commodities from Pakistan during the period. As market welcomes hopeful news regarding crop performance from the farms in the ongoing season, is Pakistan’s basmati export set to break fresh records?

Hardly. At current pace, basmati export quantum will clock in below 0.8 million tons for the full year FY22, not even among the top-10 years for basmati export report card. The quantum increase during 2MFY22 only looks rosy due to low base effect from the pandemic year, and pales into comparison against export performance just a year earlier. That said, basmati’s performance during 2MFY22 is still second-best in past 10 years, as memories of fixed exchange rate (2014-17) fades away.

So, what’s good and what not so much? Exporters point fingers at 'freight charges gone wild’. Although the disruption of by-sea supply chain – and resulting increase in freight cost - is very much a global phenomenon – exporters complain that containers are simply unavailable for shipment causing delays and even cancellation of orders. Although that appears to be a convenient explanation for the slowdown (compared to 2MFY20) it fails to explain why import shipments haven’t shown signs of abatement. Afterall, containers that land on Karachi’s shores can’t prefer to be shipped back empty.

Whatever the truth behind state of containerized shipments, it is definitely not the only explanation for slowdown in rice export earnings. Basmati export earnings have also taken a severe beating at the hands of pricing, as average unit price of exports witnesses its fourth year of decline (compared to Jul-Aug in previous years).

In fact, basmati prices in the international market are trading below $750 per ton, lowest in at least 5-years. To make matters worse, both basmati producers – India and Pakistan – have witnessed quantum jump in domestic production during this 5 year period. Consider that subcontinent’s basmati output has grown by 20 percent in the past four years to 12 million tons, of which share of eastern neighbour is at least above two-third. The export market is sized at 5 million tons, in which Pakistan’s share is just under one-fourth.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s return to the export market – post currency depreciation of FY19 - has coincided with a substantial rise in local output in the two basmati origin nations. However, even that’s an incomplete explanation. According to World Bank, rice varieties – of all types and geographic origins – stand apart as conspicuous exception to the ongoing global commodity price spiral. Based on USDA forecast, global rice output is set to remain stable above 500 million tons in 2021-22. According to FAO, rice crops have been protected from the productivity damage seen across several major crops during 2021, and may just prove to be the reason why the ongoing international commodity price spiral shall not turn into a global food crisis, especially in Global South.

That said, the situation offers little hope for Pakistan’s basmati exporters, who may see export volumes plateau at FY20 levels. But a lot may come to depend on the pricing offered by Indian exporters over coming winter season, which in effect sets the tone for pricing for rest of the year.

basmati rice Basmati basmati export basmati producer

Comments

1000 characters

Basmati: damn thy luck!

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

LPG prices hit new peak

Wheat-urea import tenders approved by ECC

Read more stories