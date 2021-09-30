ANL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.39%)
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

  • Security forces kill TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan during operation
BR Web Desk 30 Sep 2021

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Tank.

TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed during the operation. The statement further said that Captain Sikander, 27, from Pakpattan, was martyred during the exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout, the ISPR said.

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

On September 20, a key TTP Commander Safiullah was killed by security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district during an IBO.

Safiullah, from Mir Ali, was involved in the target killing of Federal Works Organisation engineers as well as in the murder of four women who belonged to a non-governmental organisation.

The ISPR further said that that the TTP commander also conducted IED attacks on security forces and was planning further attacks on them.

