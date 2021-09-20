Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

A key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Safiullah was killed by security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a press release, the ISPR said that the terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

Safiullah, from Mir Ali, was involved in the target killing of Federal Works Organisation engineers as well as in the murder of four women who belonged to a non-governmental organisation, Aaj News reported.

The ISPR further said that that the TTP commander also conducted IED attacks on security forces and was planning further attacks on them.

Moreover, he was involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other offences. The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition in large quantities were obtained from the commander,

In June, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and TTP-backed militants in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

In a press release, the ISPR said that the terrorists killed in the operation were active members of the TTP in the area and were involved in terror plots against the security forces.