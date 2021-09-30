‘Zero NOC policy’ being introduced in SEZs: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has disclosed that ‘zero NOC policy’ was being introduced in special economic zones, besides establishing a special desk in the Chief Minister Office for the investors.

“Punjab was being developed as a business-friendly and risk-free province,” he said during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy here on Wednesday. On the occasion, they discussed various matters, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding relating to the promotion of bilateral trade at Dubai Expo.

The CM acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s support by saying that it has always sided with Pakistan at every difficult moment and added that “we appreciate Saudi cooperation for the development of the country”.

On the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador appreciated the business-friendly atmosphere and steps taken for improving the social sector, adding that Pakistanis are unique and friendly people while the country possesses an abundance of resources. “The arrival of international tourists will further improve Pakistan’s image,” he added.

