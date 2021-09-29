ANL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.33%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.95%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-7.55%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,647 Decreased By ▼ -96.91 (-2.04%)
BR30 22,230 Decreased By ▼ -741.15 (-3.23%)
KSE100 44,493 Decreased By ▼ -782.38 (-1.73%)
KSE30 17,509 Decreased By ▼ -328.74 (-1.84%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

  • Performs groundbreaking of rehabilitation and upgradation of Balochistan's Jhaljao-Bela Road
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of rehabilitation and upgradation of Balochistan's Jhaljao-Bela Road on Wednesday, the PM said that the country has suffered a loss due to the previous government, adding that the per-kilometre cost for the project is now cheaper than the cost in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's tenure.

The PM wondered if the previous government had made roads at the same rate as today, how much money Pakistan would have saved for more roads.

"I have given the FIA the mandate to investigate and bring before the nation who is responsible," he said.

PM directs timely release of funds for NHA highway projects

He further said that this project will be important for Balochistan, adding that the province cannot develop unless roads are built.

"Balochistan's development will be beneficial for Pakistan's development," the PM said. But he added that as long as governments think of the next election, the country cannot see progress in the province.

Unfortunately, PM Imran added, politicians in Balochistan are also at fault, saying that they are only concerned about winning seats in the election. "Instead of thinking about their constituencies, if the politicians thought about Balochistan, then the situation in the province might have been better," Khan said.

"I would like to say in the presence of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal that my government's ideology is that a country cannot develop unless there is equitable development.

"Since my government came into governance, we have endeavoured to help underdeveloped areas."

Jhal Jaho Bela road

The Jhal Jaho Bela is an 80-kilometre road project which will be completed by the National Highway Authority and will be completed in three years at a cost of over Rs 11 billion.

Once completed, the project will augment the socio-economic as well as industrial, trade, agriculture, tourism and cultural activities in Balochistan.

Jhal Jaho Bela road is also of immense importance to promote trade links with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

Pakistan Imran Khan Jhal Jaho Bela

Comments

1000 characters

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories