Report about acquittal of Shehbaz, son ‘incorrect’: Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, on Tuesday, said that no case was filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz in the United Kingdom and the impression created by the PML-N that Shehbaz and his son Suleman Shehbaz were acquitted from the UK’s court in money laundering case is totally wrong.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said that the two-page verdict of British court does not mention the name of Shehbaz Sharif. The order also does not mention the word “acquittal”, he said, adding that the report about acquittal of Shehbaz or his son Suleman is incorrect and misreporting. He said that certain funds transferred by Suleman Shehbaz from Pakistan to the UK in 2019 were declared suspicious transactions by the UK authorities and the National Crime Agency secured an AFO from the court against these funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021