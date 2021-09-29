PM's portal: ITP addresses over 80.07pc complaints

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 80.7 percent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on the Prime Minister's Portal during the last three months.

An official said that 365 complaints related to traffic police were received on the PM portal during the last three months of which 333 were immediately resolved, while feedback has been received on 187 complaints and these would be addressed soon.

Overall, 80.7 percent citizens were satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them, while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police, he said.

