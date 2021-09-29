SHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of CM

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition demanding the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the Sindh Assembly. The petition was moved by PTI MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh who led a two-judge bench declared its judgement on the applicability of the petition. The bench unanimously rejected the petition for being non-maintainable.

The petitioner maintained that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

How3ever, the chief minister also participated in a by-election and got elected despite the court order, Shaikh said and argued that the CM was not qualified for holding membership of the provincial assembly.

Meanwhile, the SHC extended the interim bail of Nisar Khuro, leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a NAB inquiry related to theft of wheat from government godowns in Sindh. The NAB prosecutor told the court that an inquiry against Khuro and co-accused is under way and sought more time for its completion.

The NAB prosecutor also sought the time for submitting the reply about the arrest warrant for Khuro after the court asked whether an arrest warrant had been issued or not. The court sought the reply on the next hearing, scheduled for November 05, 2021 and extended the bail of Khuro till then.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021