WORLD HEART DAY: With a healthy heart the beat goes on

TEXT: A healthy heart is the main source of your strength, which is why paying attention to your lifestyle is vital. Most people think healthy living involves tedious rituals. Which means, you might need to give up your favorite foods, or even start a tough regimen in controlling your cholesterol levels and weight. But some of the best things you can do for your heart is not to involve deprivation or medication! It just involves a simple and easy change in your life style. But what is good for your heart? It’s simple , regular exercise , no tobacco and healthy diet with proper choice in terms of using the core ingredients in cooking your food ; the right cooking oil!

In recent years, there have been many common misconceptions in terms of choosing the right cooking oil. Namely, Canola Oil has faced various rumors regarding its association with rapeseeds. To clear all uncertainty, Canola Oil is made from rapeseed, but the variety of rapeseed used to produce the oil is not identical to the common rapeseed plant. Canola has the lowest saturated fat content, high in cholesterol-lowering mono-unsaturated fats and the best source of omega-3 fats of all oils.

Research shows that in the early 1970’s, Canola was developed using traditional plant breeding techniques (cross-breeding), to reduce the unwanted levels of erucic acid and glycosylates that were found in the parent rapeseed plant. Canola is completely healthy and safe, according to FSANZ (Food safety, Australia and New Zealand) the FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration), Health Canada, the OECD (The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and EFSA (European Food Safety Authority).

Super Habib Canola Oil is known for being the best cooking oils available in Pakistan. It contains the highest amount of Omega 3 Fatty Acids which is one of the essential Fatty acid that are not synthesized in the human body. It is the principle element that contains moderate GLA (Omega 6) Fatty Acids to give the best benefits in combination of Omega 3 for your heart. It is very low in Saturated Fatty Acids (6%) as compared to Palm Oil (50%), Soybean Oil (15%) and Sunflower/Corn Oil (13%). Canola oil lowers total cholesterol and LDL levels. It improves lipid profile and lowers the risk of predicted cardiovascular diseases. Not only this, but canola oil lowers the percentage of cancer cell growth as well. It also increases insulin sensitivity and entails glucose tolerance. Canola Oil prevents coagulation, lipid pro oxidation and LDL oxidation. Other benefits also include the control on inflammation and Energy Metabolism, and it provides good source of Alpha Tocopherol (Vitamin E). It is additionally fortified with Vitamin E @ 60 IU per Kg. along with Vitamin A &D 3700 IU & 300 IU per Kg respectively.

For patients with heart conditions, Habib cooking oil caters to the features that can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and regulate blood pressure. It helps in easing inflammatory responses that are one of the leading causes of Cardio-vascular diseases. Also if you are a Banaspati lover, Habib Oil(HOM) follows VTF technology for Banaspati production in which the percentage of trans fat is <1% compared to 13% minimum in case of hydrogenated Banaspati. Habib oil (HOM) cares for your heart health that’s why they are here to help you make the right healthy choices in what you eat all the time. So, if you are trying to improve, health experts recommend you try and monitor how much you eat each day with the right choice of cooking oil, by eating a wide variety of foods, base your diet on cereals and whole grains, and increase fruit and vegetable consumption. Also, drink plenty of water and reduce consumption of fat, salt and sugar. Thus, choosing the right oil for your heart is the first step to living healthy.

Your concern for the good health of yourself and your family make a big difference, so try to maintain a mindset that inspires healthier eating. Remember, that change doesn’t happen overnight. The most important thing is to keep going in the right direction. So if today is the day that you are taking those first steps toward better heart health, we are here to cheer you on!

