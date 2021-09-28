ANL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.72%)
ASC 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.89%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.85%)
GGL 38.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.2%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 119.26 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.91%)
PACE 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.41%)
PAEL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.42%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 46.58 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.7%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 19.51 (0.42%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 318.11 (1.44%)
KSE100 45,012 Increased By ▲ 193.97 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,731 Increased By ▲ 88.76 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links.

Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options.

Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

Chinese tech execs vow support to 'common prosperity' drive

Alibaba confirmed the contents of the report to Reuters. Previously, the main way users could make payments on those apps was via Alipay, from Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it had asked internet companies to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links and services on their sites. Such practices prevented app users from seamlessly jumping to services between rival companies.

Days later, Tencent's WeChat messaging app started allowing users to access links to rival platforms. Previously, it had not allowed users to click on links sent via chat to, for instance, product listings from Alibaba's Taobao marketplace.

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

The changes come as authorities continue to tighten regulation in the internet sector.

In April, antitrust regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.75 billion for anti-competitive behaviour.

WeChat Alibaba Group Tencent's

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories