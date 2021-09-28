ANL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.5%)
SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

BR Web Desk 28 Sep 2021

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, it was reported on Tuesday.

The petition was submitted by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

A two-member bench, headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, announced the verdict on the admissibility of the petition. The court had reserved a verdict on the maintainability of the petition after a preliminary hearing on September 16.

Haleem moves SHC seeking disqualification of CM

The petitioner had stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He maintained that the chief minister took part in a by-election and got elected despite the court order. Sheikh said that the CM was not eligible for holding membership in the provincial assembly.

He pleaded with the court to disqualify CM Murad from the membership of the provincial assembly for a lifetime under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking disqualification of Murad Ali Shah as the petitioner had failed to approach the relevant forum during the trial of the case.

SC dismisses plea seeking Sindh CM's disqualification

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the petition filed by Roshan Ali Buriro of the Sindh United Party demanding that Murad Ali Shah be disqualified on account of his dual nationality.

Justice Bandial also ruled that the prima facie grounds for disqualification were not clear in this case and not maintainable to hear the case.

He also observed that the Sindh chief minister had renounced his Canadian citizenship in 2013, therefore, he could not be disqualified on those grounds.

