ANL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.46%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.76%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
BYCO 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
FNEL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
GGGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.83%)
GGL 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.63%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
JSCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.35%)
PACE 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.28%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.86%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.41%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.64%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.07%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By ▲ 28.05 (0.6%)
BR30 22,331 Increased By ▲ 282.1 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,044 Increased By ▲ 226.23 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,749 Increased By ▲ 106.5 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 28 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has grilled Privatisation Commission (PC) for according approval of single bid for Service International Hotel (SIH) by violating Cabinet decision with respect to height, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On September 21, 2021, during discussion, Prime Minister Imran Khan noted that the Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Privatization had written a letter expressing reservations of the Committee on the reserved sale price and participation of single bidder. Privatization Division stated that the expression of interest for open auction was duly advertised and only two bids were received, out of which, only one was above the reference price. The party, whose bid was below the reference price, declined to further increase the bid.

The members enquired about the reasons for low bids as compared to the recently auctioned plots in the Central Business District.

It was noted that the main reason was the building height restriction of 245 feet by PCAA in that area. It was pointed out that the height restriction was revised to 500 feet in light of the Cabinet's decision. Privatization Division, however, it was maintained that the height restriction was 245 feet. Minister for Finance and Revenue suggested that the ratification of CCoP decision in the instant case may be deferred to allow the CCoP to reconfirm the factual position.

The members also expressed concern whether the spirit of Cabinet's decisions, to ease the building height restrictions to give a fillip to the construction industry, had been violated.

It was suggested that Secretary, Aviation Division, should present a report on the building height restrictions approved by the Cabinet in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan vis-à-vis the ones actually notified by the PCAA, in the next meeting.

Cabinet turns down SIH Lahore sell-off

The Cabinet Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera suggested that there was a need to check if the policies approved by the Cabinet were being, subsequently, implemented in toto by the concerned ministries. He further suggested to have the Secretary, Aviation Division, examine the matter in the context of the Aviation Policy approved earlier by the Cabinet and to submit a report to the Cabinet on any violations of the approved Aviation Policy.

After detailed discussion, the Federal Cabinet directed the Secretary, Aviation Division, to present a report on the building height restrictions approved by the Cabinet in Islamabad, Karachi , Lahore, Peshawar and Multan vis- à-vis the ones actually notified by the PCAA, in the next meeting.

The Cabinet directed Secretary, Aviation Division, to examine the Aviation Policy, approved earlier by the Cabinet, and submit a factual report to the Cabinet on its implementation status, highlighting any deviations, if made, and the reasons thereof.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Cabinet Imran Khan Aviation Division Privatization Division Service International Hotel

Comments

Comments are closed.

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

Read more stories