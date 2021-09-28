ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com organises event for launch of Dundas Tower in Karachi

28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest property enterprise — organised a Grand Launch event in Karachi to inaugurate their most recently onboarded project, called the Dundas Tower. Zameen’s Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales Agha Israr, and Associate Directors Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Mehmood were present on the occasion, while the CEO of East Gate Builders and Developers Syed Rehan Ahmad was accompanied by various members of the company’s senior management.

Once this project by East Gate Builders and Developers has been completed, the building will comprise of 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartments, while it will also feature a dedicated parking area on the third floor. When combined with its prime location in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi and easy instalment plans, these factors make the project a worthwhile investment for serious buyers.

While talking to the media during the event, Zameen Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood stated that Zameen.com was pleased to launch a new project in such an ideal location in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi — with a focus on providing the project’s residents with a good return on their investment and a peaceful place to live. He further said that the project’s unique and incredible facilities and amenities would set it apart from other such high-rise ventures being developed in the provincial capital.

CEO of East Gate Builders and Developers Syed Rehan Ahmad also took the opportunity to address the attendees at the event, and said that Karachi’s property market was essential to the local real estate industry; especially since the demand for property was quite high and the buyers seemed to take an interest in the latest projects being launched in the city. He said that his company had acquired the services of Zameen.com to launch the Dundas Tower project in Gulistan-e-Johar and that the project’s world class facilities and amenities made it equally suitable for people looking for commercial or residential investment options. PR

Zameen.com

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com organises event for launch of Dundas Tower in Karachi

US State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India

China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

Will have to keep political differences aside for Karachi: PM Imran

ICC's new prosecutor wants to focus on Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

KSE-100 stages late recovery, but still ends 256 points lower

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

PCB presents new financial model to PSL franchises

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

Read more stories