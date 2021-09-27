ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Pakistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

  • Country reports less than 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day
BR Web Desk 27 Sep 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus situation continued to improve as the country reported less than 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day, while the national positivity ratio was also recorded below 4%.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 48,732 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,757 came out positive. Out of the new cases, Sindh reported 743 cases, Punjab (687), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (187), Islamabad (99) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (26), Balochistan (12), Gilgit-Baltistan (3).

The total number of Covid-19 cases have now increased to 1,240,425. During the last 24 hours, the national positivity ratio was recorded at 3.60%, a decrease from 3.98%, which was reported on September 25.

In a tweet, the Ministry of National Health Services said that that Hyderabad has the highest ratio at 8.69%, Sargodha (7.95%), Lahore (7.75%), Faisalabad (7.74%) and Mirpur (7.69%).

The active number of cases also remained below 60,000 and now stands at 50,651. Currently, there are 4,033 critical cases, while 31 more people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 claims another 42 lives, infects 1,780 others in a single day: NCOC

The death toll is 27,597. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 1,765 more recoveries, taking the tally to 1,162,177.

Meanwhile, the country has so far administered over 77,437,397 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive started across the nation.

Overall, 25,493,960 people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 56,229,450 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Coronavirus Pakistan positivity

