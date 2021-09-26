Covid-19 claims another 42 lives, infects 1,780 others in a single day: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday that 42 people died due to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours across the country.

The data issued by NCOC stated that 1,780 new coronavirus cases were reported in a single day while 27,566 people have so far died due to the deadly disease across the country.

The data said the positivity rate is 3.98 percent.

Of the total number of confirmed infections, 3,090 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, the NCOC said. The data further said that over the last 24 hours 44,712 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, 307,872 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Covid-19 claims 74 more lives across country

Earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month He said that unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport, or to travel by air after the September 30 deadline.

The minister said that the government is taking steps to curb the virus spread for which vaccination is important, adding that a single-dose of vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorway without vaccination.