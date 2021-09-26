ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Tariq Ullah Sufi elected PVMA chief unopposed

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Ullah Sufi has been elected Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2021-22. The 347th meeting of the PVMA Executive Committee was held on Saturday here at Islamabad to elect the Office Bearers for the year 2021-22.

The Executive Committee elected un-opposed Tariq Ullah Sufi for the slot of Chairman-Ship likewise, Sheikh Amjed Rasheed and Sheikh Kashif Razzaq elected un-opposed as Sr Vice and Vice Chairman respectively.

Abdul Waheed outgoing Chairman announced the results. Tariq Ullah Sufi is assuming charge for the second time from Oct 1, 2021.

Tariq Ullah Sufi being seasoned and experienced businessman assured to utilize his full potential to resolve the problems currently faced by the industry.

Other members of Executive Committee elected for the term 2021-23 are Atif Ikram Sheikh, Mian M Ashfaq Malik, Hassan Munawar, M Muneeb Monnoo, Anjum Rehmat, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Nasir Saleem, Sh Amjad Rasheed, Ehtisham Javaid and Raja Abubakar Farooq.

The edible oil sector of Pakistan, comprising 137 units, manufactures 4.5 million M Tons of banaspati and cooking oil to meet annual national demand, the sector also contributes handsomely in national exchequer in terms of duty and taxes, hence placed in top five revenue spinners of Pakistan.

PVMA Tariq Ullah Sufi Sheikh Amjed Rasheed Sheikh Kashif Razzaq oil sector

