Gasoline crack falls

NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline crack eased on Friday for a second straight day after data showed a rise of 7.4% in European stocks last week.

The crack slipped to $7.46 a barrel from $7.57 in the last session. Weighing on demand sentiment, gasoline stocks held at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area increased to 813,000 tonnes on slower flows along the Rhine river, and amid congestion on barges in Amsterdam, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. Meanwhile, Asian exports in September are expected to close below 4 million metric tonnes (mt) for a second consecutive month, with a steep decline in India’s exports and lower-than-usual outflows from China, according to assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research.