ICE canola up

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Friday, boosted by stronger soyaoil prices and a weak Canadian dollar.

With the Canadian harvest ahead of schedule, commercial hedges to offset purchases of new crop from farmers look to slow down, a broker said. November canola gained $11 to $887.90 per tonne.

