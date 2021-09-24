ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
FFBL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.74%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
FNEL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.55%)
GGL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.73%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.53%)
MDTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.42%)
MLCF 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
UNITY 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.79%)
WTL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.38%)
BR100 4,714 Decreased By ▼ -18.76 (-0.4%)
BR30 22,294 Decreased By ▼ -508.08 (-2.23%)
KSE100 45,057 Decreased By ▼ -239.5 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,745 Decreased By ▼ -65.3 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's Sensex breaches 60,000 level as pandemic fears fade

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.17% higher at 17,853.2, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 60,048.47. Both indexes hit record highs earlier in the session
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: India's benchmark Sensex stock index registered its quickest 10,000-point run to breach the 60,000 level on Friday, outperforming regional peers on flush liquidity and on hopes of a vigorous economic recovery from pandemic troughs.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.17% higher at 17,853.2, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 60,048.47. Both indexes hit record highs earlier in the session.

It took the Sensex just 166 sessions to gain its latest 10,000 points, compared with the 414 sessions it took to cover the previous 10,000.

The pace of gains "shows the impact of return of FPIs (foreign portfolio investments) and local investors continuing to invest despite headwinds that cropped up time and again," said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive at HDFC Securities.

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Each 10,000 milestone represents a smaller proportional gain for the Sensex.

The index, which dates to 1986, first touched the 10,000 mark in 2006.

"We believe that the interest of foreign investors in Indian markets will sustain due to continued policy support from the government and accelerated pace of vaccination," said Hemant Kanawala, head of equity at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

Indian shares registered their fifth straight weekly gain, with both major indexes rising over 1%.

On Friday, tech stocks jumped as much as 2.7% to hit a record high, with HCL Technologies surging over 2% to be among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Sentiment was also buoyed after US peers Accenture and Salesforce came out with robust forecasts to help bolster gains on Wall Street overnight.

Metal stocks fell over 2% to snap three straight sessions of gains, with Tata Steel dropping over 3% to be among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, the subindex for media stocks advanced over 11% for the week, and real estate stocks surged over 20% for the week.

HDFC Securities Sensex stock index

Comments

1000 characters

India's Sensex breaches 60,000 level as pandemic fears fade

Revised Kamyab Pakistan Programme approved: Sugar import, PSM salaries okayed by ECC

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Read more stories