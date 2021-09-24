ANL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.73%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.19%)
FFBL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.14%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.37%)
GGL 38.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.2%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-4.17%)
PACE 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PAEL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.8%)
UNITY 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By ▲ 9.08 (0.19%)
BR30 22,761 Decreased By ▼ -41.49 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,231 Decreased By ▼ -65.42 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By ▼ -19.23 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels

  • Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria.

Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra, affecting nearly half the country's 25 million people.

These tough curbs and a decision to shut construction sites for two weeks over the rapid spread of the virus among workers triggered anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, for three straight days.

Police made some arrests in Melbourne on Friday, local media reported, as they look to prevent more protests.

As most of Australia's southeast remains under strict stay-at-home restrictions, virus-free Western Australia is gearing up to host the Australian Rules Football Grand Final for the first time, in front of 60,000 fans at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne, which had hosted every Grand Final since 1898, was the sport's spiritual home until the pandemic forced a shift to Brisbane last year.

Victoria on Friday reported one new death and 733 new infections, its second biggest daily rise in the pandemic, down from the record high of 766 on Thursday. Most cases were detected in Melbourne.

Both New South Wales (NSW) and Victorian leaders have pledged more freedom to residents once full vaccinations in people older than 16 reach 70%, expected next month. So far, 57% have been fully vaccinated in NSW, above the national average of 50.1%. Two million doses were administered in country in the last seven days.

Daily cases may have stabilised in NSW, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, as it reported 1,043 new infections, down from 1,063 on Thursday.

"We are seeing pleasing declines ... hopefully we will see numbers decrease in coming days and weeks," state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said during a media briefing in Sydney.

But officials flagged any easing of curbs in NSW would be done "cautiously and moderately" when the state hits its 70% dual-dose target, around Oct. 6, to avoid spikes in cases that could overwhelm its health systems.

Even with the fast-moving Delta outbreak, Australia has largely avoided high numbers seen in many comparable countries, with some 94,000 cases and 1,208 deaths, and the death rate is lower than last year because of higher vaccination rates.

Canberra MELBOURNE Australia's vaccinated

Comments

1000 characters

Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories