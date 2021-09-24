ANL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
ASC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.08%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.49%)
GGL 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.7%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-4.95%)
PACE 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
POWER 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.73%)
UNITY 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (0.15%)
BR30 22,737 Decreased By ▼ -65.69 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,244 Decreased By ▼ -52.99 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,800 Decreased By ▼ -10.1 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

AFP 24 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers.

Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening.

US says Blinken expects to speak to France

"I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters.

"The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."

Blinken reiterated US priorities for the Taliban including allowing Afghans and foreigners to leave, respecting the rights of women, girls and minorities, and not letting Afghanistan be used again by extremists such as Al-Qaeda.

The State Department said Blinken highlighted "the importance of coordinating our diplomatic engagement" in talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan has called for engagement with the Taliban and the unfreezing of Afghan assets but Qureshi said earlier in the week that there was no rush to recognise a new Taliban government, a step opposed by Western nations.

Blinken meets Qureshi

Qureshi, opening his meeting with Blinken, said, "We have to find a way of collectively working to achieve our common objective, which is peace and stability."

China and Russia have both moved to engage with the Taliban but have also stopped short of recognition and have longstanding concerns about Islamic extremism.

The Taliban swept through Afghanistan last month after President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, saying there was no point in extending America's longest war beyond 20 years.

Joe Biden Taliban Al Qaeda UN General Assembly US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories