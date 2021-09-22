ANL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.94%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
ASL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.25%)
FCCL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FNEL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.37%)
GGL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.07%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-11.06%)
PAEL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
POWER 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
SNGP 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
TELE 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.68%)
TRG 171.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.62%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.92%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.18%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By ▼ -34.1 (-0.7%)
BR30 23,699 Decreased By ▼ -166.57 (-0.7%)
KSE100 45,590 Decreased By ▼ -419.2 (-0.91%)
KSE30 17,989 Decreased By ▼ -189.78 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says Blinken expects to speak to France

  • Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will both participate at the UN General Assembly in a closed-door meeting for the five veto-wielding members of the Security Council
AFP 22 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects to exchange views Wednesday with his French counterpart on a crisis in ties even though no one-on-one meeting is scheduled, an official said.

Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will both participate at the UN General Assembly in a closed-door meeting for the five veto-wielding members of the Security Council.

"They will certainly be in the room tomorrow at the P5 ministerial and have a chance to exchange views on a number of things," the official told reporters Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' in address to UN General Assembly

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join the talks of the five powers -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The official said that a separate four-way meeting of transatlantic powers -- Britain, France, Germany and the United States -- will not take place at the level of ministers but that talks were happening at a lower level.

Blinken will also speak with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who has voiced solidarity with France in its anger.

France was infuriated last week when Australia ditched a massive contract for French conventional submarines and said it would seek US nuclear ones, citing the changing security environment.

France accused the United States of betrayal and Australia of back-stabbing, and warned of an impact on the relationship.

The United States has voiced hope at lowering tensions with its ally, with President Joe Biden expecting to speak in the coming days by telephone with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

US officials said Blinken, a fluent French speaker, also discussed the crisis in ties with France's ambassador in Washington, Philippe Etienne, before he was recalled to Paris for consultations in a protest.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

US says Blinken expects to speak to France

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

2023 elections will be held after 7th census

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

Read more stories