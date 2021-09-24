ANL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.73%)
ASC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.08%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.52%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 123.61 Decreased By ▼ -5.79 (-4.47%)
PACE 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.15%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.77%)
UNITY 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 22,762 Decreased By ▼ -40.3 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,243 Decreased By ▼ -53.7 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,799 Decreased By ▼ -11.98 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rally

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66 percent or 491.91 points at 30,131.31 while the broader Topix index advanced 1.57 percent or 32.08 points to 2,075.63
AFP 24 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains on Wall Street, which was buoyed by the Federal Reserve's indicating it could soon unwind its easing, in line with market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66 percent or 491.91 points at 30,131.31 while the broader Topix index advanced 1.57 percent or 32.08 points to 2,075.63.

"Investors in Japanese shares are buying back as worries over China's Evergrande receded, and following the results of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors are feeling better about embattled Evergrande's situation following steps by Beijing to avoid a domino effect from the property giant's debt problems.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was near to starting the tapering of asset purchases. Many expect the Fed will announce the shift in November.

"Shares sensitive to economic cycles are likely to be bought on speculation" that the Federal Reserve's rate hike will not come immediately, Okasan's analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nippon Steel jumped 3.74 percent to 2,107 yen after the business daily Nikkei reported the steelmaker's performance this full year could be better than the current estimates, citing the company vice president.

Sony climbed 3.32 percent to 12,770 yen after reports said the company's Indian unit is looking to take over TV network Zee Entertainment.

The dollar fetched 110.38 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.26 yen in New York late Thursday.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rally

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories