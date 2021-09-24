ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

46pc people suffering from hypertension in country

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: People as young as 18 years of age are now being affected hypertension or high blood pressure, whose incidence has jumped to 46 percent in Pakistan in 2020 from 13 percent in 2010, health experts Thursday said, adding that high blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attacks, kidney failure, blindness, stroke and many other diseases.

Addressing a news conference regarding the 24th Annual Scientific Conference of Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) being held in Karachi from Friday, PHL office-bearers and eminent cardiologists said due to high incidence of hypertension in the country, millions of people were dying in early age due to heart attacks, renal failure or getting disabled permanently due to strokes or blindness.

“Of the 46 percent people who are suffering from hypertension in Pakistan, half of them don’t know that they have high blood pressure and by the time they are diagnosed, it has caused irreparable loss to their vital organs including heart, kidneys, brain as it hardens the arteries, decreases blood flow and oxygen to heart,” eminent cardiologist and Vice Chancellor, Indus Medical University told a news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday.

Prof Feroz Memon, who is the founding member of PHL, maintained that sedentary lifestyle, abstaining from physical activity and exercise, eating junk food, obesity, smoking and excessive use of salt were the leading causes of hypertension and warned that if immediate measures were not adopted, the incidence of hypertension could further increase and reach upto alarming proportions.

Another renowned cardiologist and Secretary General of PHL Prof Muhammad Ishaq said hypertension is a silent killer and mother of all the major diseases but deplored that unfortunately, majority of people who were suffering from the disease were unaware of the disastrous impacts of the high blood pressure on their bodies, to their families and to the entire society.

“At the 24th Annual Scientific Conference of the PHL, we are going to educate the doctors, common people and the media about disastrous impacts of the hypertension, which is preventable and controllable health condition,” the Prof Ishaq said and announced to give Hypertension Research Award to the best research paper presented at the health conference, for which local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo would be the sponsor.

Head of Cardiology Department at Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Nawaz Lashari said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would be the chief guest at the hypertension league conference, which is being held at a local hotel in Karachi from Friday to Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Karachi Press Club Pakistan Hypertension League Indus Medical University

Comments

Comments are closed.

46pc people suffering from hypertension in country

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories