Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 23.09.2021   VALUE 23.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1216% PA            0.6284% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0966% PA            0.6534% PA
For 12 months          -0.0259% PA            0.8491% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0259% PA            1.3491% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0259% PA            1.5991% PA
For  4 years           -0.0259% PA            1.8491% PA
For  5 years           -0.0259% PA            1.9741% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 23.09.2021   VALUE 23.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1749% PA            0.5751% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1393% PA            0.6108% PA
For 12 Months           0.0104% PA            0.8854% PA
For  2 Years            0.0104% PA            1.3854% PA
For  3 Years            0.0104% PA            1.6354% PA
For  4 years            0.0104% PA            1.8854% PA
For  5 years            0.0104% PA            2.0104% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 23.09.2021   VALUE 23.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3109% PA            1.0609% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2910% PA            1.0410% PA
For 12 Months           0.2437% PA            1.1187% PA
For  2 Years            0.2437% PA            1.6187% PA
For  3 Years            0.2437% PA            1.8687% PA
For  4 years            0.2437% PA            2.1187% PA
For  5 years            0.2437% PA            2.2437% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 23.09.2021   VALUE 23.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1770% PA            0.5730% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1972% PA            0.5528% PA
For 12 Months           0.1877% PA            0.6873% PA
For  2 Years            0.1877% PA            1.1873% PA
For  3 Years            0.1877% PA            1.4373% PA
For  4 Years            0.1877% PA            1.6873% PA
For  5 years            0.1877% PA            1.8123% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

