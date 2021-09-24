Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 23.09.2021 VALUE 23.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0966% PA 0.6534% PA For 12 months -0.0259% PA 0.8491% PA For 2 Years -0.0259% PA 1.3491% PA For 3 Years -0.0259% PA 1.5991% PA For 4 years -0.0259% PA 1.8491% PA For 5 years -0.0259% PA 1.9741% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 23.09.2021 VALUE 23.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1749% PA 0.5751% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1393% PA 0.6108% PA For 12 Months 0.0104% PA 0.8854% PA For 2 Years 0.0104% PA 1.3854% PA For 3 Years 0.0104% PA 1.6354% PA For 4 years 0.0104% PA 1.8854% PA For 5 years 0.0104% PA 2.0104% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 23.09.2021 VALUE 23.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3109% PA 1.0609% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA For 12 Months 0.2437% PA 1.1187% PA For 2 Years 0.2437% PA 1.6187% PA For 3 Years 0.2437% PA 1.8687% PA For 4 years 0.2437% PA 2.1187% PA For 5 years 0.2437% PA 2.2437% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 23.09.2021 VALUE 23.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA ========================================================

