ANL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FFBL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.09%)
GGL 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.59%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
NETSOL 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
PTC 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
TELE 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.85%)
TRG 171.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
UNITY 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.03%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By ▲ 116.42 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By ▲ 255.91 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,066 Increased By ▲ 37.02 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 23 Sep 2021

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the next two years are very important for the government and improvement would be the only criteria to win the major battleground of Punjab province in the forthcoming election.

Speaking as the chief guest at signing of performance agreements ceremony of various ministries, he said that Punjab would be the battleground and if the government gave results, no one would remember how many transfer and postings were made.

He said that only delivery and performance would enable the government to win the next general election, and not utilisation of development funds.

The premier said that the last two years are critical for the government because in the first year, the entire focus was on the revival of the economy, while in the second and the last year the country was hit by Covid.

"Now there is time to put efforts in the remaining time to bring about meaningful change," he added.

The PM said that the opposition has been opposing the electronic voting system because it was a beneficiary of the status quo and does not want change in the system.

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

Those who are taking benefit from the system are now opposing the use of electronic voting machine in the elections, despite the fact that since 1970 every election was made controversial with allegations of rigging, he said, adding that no one has given a solution to the problem.

"Today, the opposition is making hue and cry over the EVM. A very small group does not want the system to be rectified because it was a beneficiary of the corrupt system," the PM added.

He said that the government has to review performances in the light of set targets to deliver as per expectation of the people.

The premier urged the cabinet members to exceed the targets set in the agreements as if the ministries were able to achieve the targets of current fiscal year, it would not be difficult to achieve the targets of the next year.

A total of 41 ministries have prepared 1,090 initiatives for the next two years, said Arbab Shahzad adding that in the first year 426 target would be achieved followed by 586 in the next fiscal year, while on remaining, the ministers would work themselves. These are related to various sectors including development projects, economy, policy making and reforms, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

development projects Imran Khan Arbab Shahzad electronic voting system Punjab Province 2023 election

Comments

1000 characters

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories