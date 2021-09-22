Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual move, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wanted to bring a resolution against termination of 17000 employees in light of Supreme Court verdict, but it was thrown out after the government opposed it, saying the matter is sub judice.

Speaking in the National Assembly, PPP MNA Shazia Marri said that she wanted to bring a resolution against the termination of 17,000 employees in light of the apex court verdict, but it was opposed by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Amjad Ali Khan, who was presiding over the session said that the matter is already sub judice and a review petition has been filed against the apex court decision.

Khan said that a committee has been formed on the directives of the prime minister, and the government is also planning to file a review petition against the verdict.

About a month ago, the Supreme Court struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010, ruling that the legislation enacted by the then PPP government did not fulfil the criteria laid down by the apex court in numerous cases.

On appeals against various judgments of the high courts, a three-member bench of the apex court, the court directed for stopping all the benefits accrued to the beneficiaries of the Act with immediate effect.

Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that majority of the employees were about to retire, adding they could have been given golden handshake, or any other settlement.

This prompted the Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari to say that it was the PML-N which had sacked these people, adding those “shedding crocodile tears” should be ashamed of themselves.

This forced Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, to say that “the language used by the minister” is deplorable, adding this government has so far left five million people jobless. “The economy of the country has been destroyed due to inflation and bad governance. The price hike, joblessness, massive petrol price hike and other issues have made life of common man miserable,” he deplored.

However, a private members bill was introduced in National Assembly, seeking to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 25.

The bill was moved by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel, which was initially opposed by Ali Muhammad Khan.

However, the mover insisted for consideration of the bill, following which, he agreed to refer the bill to the concerned committee for further consideration.

The minister said the bill would be discussed in detail in the relevant committee, while the Law and Justice Division, as well as, the apex court registrar office would be contacted during the deliberation process.

The mover said that the bill is aimed at ensuring speedy trial of cases and it has been proposed in the bill to increase the number of apex court judges from 17 to 25.

Meanwhile, the state minister informed the National Assembly that the construction work on extension of the Kachhi Canal would be completed by August 2022.

Replying to a calling attention notice, raised by MNA Munawara Bibi Baloch, he said that it is a very important project for Balochistan province.

He said that work was stopped for five years due to various reasons in the past, adding 80 per cent work on the project would be completed by next year.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the project phase-1, Part-II would be fully functional by 2023.

He said that present government has earmarked Rs120 million for the project in the current fiscal year.

The minister said that the project was started in 2002 but delayed due to various reasons.

He said that the project’s phase-1 is enabling the province to irrigate 72,000 acres and after the completion of the remaining works, it will irrigate another 30,000 acres.

The total area irrigated by the project would be 102,000 acres.

The Islamabad Rent Restrictions (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was referred to the joint sitting of the parliament, as the bill was not passed by the Senate within 90 days.

Besides, four more bills were also introduced in the House.

