Bilawal says all sacked employees will be reinstated

NNI 30 Aug 2021

KHAIRPUR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to reinstate the employees sacked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The PPP will approach the court against the federal government for getting the sacked staff reinstated, Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering in Ranipur on Sunday.

He said 'incompetent and illegal' government of Imran Khan had been imposed on the country and it had robbed the people of their just rights. But, he said the PPP stands by the people and it will continue its campaign to protect the public rights.

Bilawal said Imran Khan's government has ruined the national economy. He said, Imran Khan initially vowed to give 10 million jobs to the people but after coming in power, he made 16,000 people jobless.

Bilawal announced the PPP after coming to power will undo the PTI acts of making the people jobless. He said Imran Khan promised to build five million houses for the poor and the homeless but he did not keep his word. He said his party would not allow anyone to snatch people's rights. He said the federal government has been adding to Sindh's water woes and blamed the mess on Irsa.

He renewed his resolve to continue the campaign for getting due water share for Sindh. He urged the PPP workers to come out of their houses for struggling against the federal government.

