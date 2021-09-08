SHC rejects plea of sacked employees of SSGC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday rejected the plea of the sacked employees of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), seeking restoration of their services.

The SHC bench terming the plea not admissible for hearing directed the sacked employees to contact the Supreme Court for review.

The Supreme Court vide judgment dated August 17, 2021, in civil Appeal No. 497 of 2072 declared Sacked Employees Act 2010 as ultra vires of the Constitution.

As many as 350 employees of SSGCL filed the petition that these employees have been relieved in violation of the judgement of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Counsel for SSGC contended that the apex court had directed that employees would be restored to their positions on the date of enforcement of the Sacked Employees Act, 2010 which came into effect on the 8th December, 2010.

However, the petitioners were reinstated in 2009 and they had already been in service on the 8th December, 2010.

The counsel said that the Federal Government and SSGCL have illegally relieved the employees in a sheer violation of a judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17-8-2021.

He said that these employees were neither reinstated under the Act of 2010 nor they derived any benefit under the Act; therefore, dispensing with their services is a violation of the judgement, itself. He said the court has not even removed employees from their jobs who were reinstated under the Act, rather withdrew only benefits under it.

The counsel for SSGC contended that the Supreme Court declared unlawful the act, which led to reinstatement of these employees. Court dismissing the plea of SSGC employees, recommended to them to move the apex court.

